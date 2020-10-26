James Brown mural to be officially unveiled this week

AUIGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The downtown Augusta the mural featuring the Godfather of Soul will officially be unveiled tomorrow.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council and the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau are inviting the community out for the big day.

You may have seen the finished artwork, which it titles “The Spirit of Funk,” at James Brown Boulevard and Broad Street. That’s where the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday. If you go, officials say to wear a mask and keep your distance.

