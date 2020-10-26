In final stretch of early voting, options and numbers grow in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 2.7 million people across the Peach State have voted early, more than double the number in 2016 — and we still have all of this week to go.

In Richmond County, more than 18,000 people have voted early in person.

Columbia County election officials are reporting more than 42,000.

Some voters actually have more opportunities to vote during this last week of early voting in Georgia, with Richmond County adding three polling places — the Robert Howard, Henry Brigham and Warren Road community centers — and expanding voting times. And you can still vote early at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.

All four locations are staying open later this week; you can now vote between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In Columbia County, early voting is the same as last week: You can vote at Columbia County Building G-3 in Evans or at the former Euchee Creek Library near Grovetown. Both locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday is the last day for in-person early voting in Georgia.

Friday is also the last say to request a ballot by mail in Georgia. Georgia will accept mailed-in ballots until 7 p.m. three days after Election Day, and ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

This past weekend was the only weekend of voting in Georgia, and local leaders held a “Stroll to the Polls” event encouraging people to cast their ballot and make their voice heard.

The event included music and food to get people up and going as organizers informed people about making their vote their voice.

“We realize that our vote is important, and we want everyone to take advantage of it,” said William Fennoy, District 1 Augusta commissioner.

Melvin Ivy, president of the NAACP’s Augusta branch, said: “It’s so important because right now, there are a lot of places that are suppressing to vote … to be able to cast your vote.”

Today in Georgia

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is making another visit to the Peach State this week to encourage voters to go to the polls during the last week of early voting. She will lead a “Georgia Women for Biden” event in Macon at 3:30 p.m., then go to Savannah at 5:30 for an early vote drive-in rally.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will hold a news conference today to giove an update on voting across the state. He’ll speak at the state Capitol at 10 a.m.

In South Carolina

In South Carolina, the deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot is over, but you can still vote in-person absentee. The last day for that is Nov. 2.

There are new polling sites this week in Aiken County. You can still vote at the North Augusta Community Center today, but also Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, the Wagener Volunteer Fire Department and the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center in Aiken. All four locations are open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where to cast your vote in advance in the CSRA

CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties:

Georgia

Photo ID is required. Voters are asked to wear a clean face-covering. Voting in person will likely take longer due to social distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each facility. If you choose to cancel your mail-in absentee ballot, bring it with you to the polls.

RICHMOND COUNTY

Bell Auditorium , 712 Telfair St. Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 26-30

Robert Howard Community Center , 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Henry Brigham Community Center , 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Columbia County Building G3 , 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30

South Carolina

AIKEN COUNTY

North Augusta Community Center , 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School , 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28

Wagener Volunteer Fire Department , 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-29

H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Voting by mail

If you’re voting absentee this year, you can track the status of your ballot.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office launched a tracking system called Ballottrax so you can be sure your vote is counted.

After you sign up, you’ll be notified if your application has been accepted, when your ballot is sent and whether it’s accepted or rejected when you submit it.

South Carolina voters can vote absentee in person until Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.

If you want to request a mail-in ballot in South Carolina, it’s too late; the deadline was Oct. 24. In Georgia, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 30.

The Peach State is accepting ballots until 7 p.m. three days after Election Day, but they must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Richmond County voters can deposit their ballots in drop boxes instead of mailing them. Drop box locations:

City of Augusta service center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

Augusta-Richmond County municipal building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta

