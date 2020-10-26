Advertisement

Here are some sites where you can get a coronavirus test this week

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re thinking about getting a coronavirus test, there are several local opportunities in the next few days.

Here’s a look at free testing sites the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control lists for this week. Unless otherwise noted, the sites are free and sponsored by DHEC:

  • Oct. 26-31: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Emmanuel Church, 793 Columbia Highway, Saluda
  • Oct. 26, 28, 29: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta
  • Oct. 26, 27, 28, 30: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
  • Oct. 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by HMHSC/MUSC, Pleasant Lane Baptist Church, 12 Peterson Lane, Edgefield (Partner testing: May require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.)
  • Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda (Partner testing: May require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.)
  • Oct. 29-30: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield

