Gas prices on the slight decline across Ga.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.94 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations.

Gas prices in Georgia are 1 cent per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 41.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $1.64/g today while the most expensive is $2.39/g, a difference of 75.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.64/g while the highest is $2.39/g, a difference of 75.0 cents per gallon.The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.14/g today. The national average is down 4.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Gas price trends continue to be typical for this time of year, easing slightly in most places as demand continues its slow seasonal drop, with potential enhancement from the recent surge in new coronavirus cases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “More stations are falling back under $2 per gallon, in fact, the highest amount of stations since May are now under that level, and I do believe that trend will continue at least for now as improvement in the coronavirus situation remains elusive. There may be minor disruption in price and localized supply challenges as Tropical Storm Zeta again takes aim for the Gulf Coast, but like we’ve seen with Laura, Sally and Delta, these issues have been very minor compared to a normal year due to the reduction in our gasoline appetite.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.