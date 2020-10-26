Advertisement

Four Richmond County schools go learn from home due to COVID-19

More school staff members are quarantining in Jackson County.
More school staff members are quarantining in Jackson County.(AP)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four Richmond County Schools will go learn from home for a brief period due to “increased coronavirus activity,” Richmond County School System officials said Monday.

According to the district, the following four schools will go to the learn from home model beginning Oct. 27, 2020:

  • Sue Reynolds Elementary School will reopen on November 2, 2020.
  • C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School will reopen on November 9, 2020.
  • W.S. Hornsby Middle School will reopen on November 9, 2020.
  • Jenkins-White Elementary School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

Notification was sent home to parents on Monday.

Face to Face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

SchoolQuarantined StudentsPositive StudentsQuarantined StaffPositive Staff
CT Walker Magnet40083
Sue Reynolds440202
Hornsby Middle90042
Jenkins-White2091

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

99-year-old woman votes for first time after surviving COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Evan Gorman
Only three months shy of her 100th birthday, a Tri-State woman participated in a task this week she had never done before. But, the road to get there was not easy.

News

See the aftermath of big-rig crash on Bobby Jones Expressway

Updated: 3 hours ago
A big-rig flipped just before the morning commute on I-520, and then there was a setback during the cleanup.

News

Cuteness alert: It was paws vs. jaws at Georgia Aquarium

Updated: 4 hours ago
These pups weren't afraid of the Georgia Aquarium's sharks. To Aladdin, Alexis, Amy, Anastasia, Augie and Aurora, it was just another adventure.

News

Columbia County School District reflects on beloved transportation employee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Responding to News 12′s questions about a bus driver who reportedly died, the Columbia County School District issued a statement this morning.

Latest News

News

Here are some sites where you can get a coronavirus test this week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you’re thinking about getting a coronavirus test, there are several local opportunities in the next few days.

News

Dr. Jill Biden to campaign in Macon, Savannah

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dr. Jill Biden will be making a stop in Savannah on Monday, Oct. 26.

News

Joe Biden to campaign in Warm Springs, Ga., a week before election

Updated: 7 hours ago
As Election Day looms closer, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping to flip traditionally red Georgia to blue for the first time since the 1992 presidential election.

News

Gas prices on the slight decline across Georgia

Updated: 7 hours ago
Georgia gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.94 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations.

News

Election updates: Top headlines CSRA and across U.S.

Updated: 9 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 a.m. (recurring).

News

South Carolina divers carve pumpkins underwater

Updated: 9 hours ago
Artfully carving pumpkins can be tough, but these divers in South Carolina took a Halloween challenge a little deeper.