Four Richmond County schools go learn from home due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four Richmond County Schools will go learn from home for a brief period due to “increased coronavirus activity,” Richmond County School System officials said Monday.

According to the district, the following four schools will go to the learn from home model beginning Oct. 27, 2020:

Sue Reynolds Elementary School will reopen on November 2, 2020.

C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

W.S. Hornsby Middle School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

Jenkins-White Elementary School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

Notification was sent home to parents on Monday.

Face to Face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

School Quarantined Students Positive Students Quarantined Staff Positive Staff CT Walker Magnet 40 0 8 3 Sue Reynolds 44 0 20 2 Hornsby Middle 90 0 4 2 Jenkins-White 2 0 9 1

