This roadwork could cause headaches for local drivers this week

Milling and paving operations continue on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway in Augusta from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through Sunday, weather-permitting. Motorists should take alternate routes.

There will be temporary lane closures with a lane shift this week on Old Louisville Road in Columbia County. The intermittent, temporary lane closures will be between Gordon Highway and Louisville Road. The lane closures will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting through Friday. Expect delays. At times, only one lane may be in operation, with flaggers on each end of the lane closure.