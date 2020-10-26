Advertisement

This roadwork could cause headaches for local drivers this week

Highway construction cone
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Here’s a look at CSRA traffic projects drivers could deal with in the week ahead:

  • Milling and paving operations continue on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway in Augusta from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through Sunday, weather-permitting. Motorists should take alternate routes.
  • There will be temporary lane closures with a lane shift this week on Old Louisville Road in Columbia County. The intermittent, temporary lane closures will be between Gordon Highway and Louisville Road. The lane closures will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting through Friday. Expect delays. At times, only one lane may be in operation, with flaggers on each end of the lane closure.
Latest News

News

Truck crash cuts eastbound Bobby Jones to 1 lane at Gordon Highway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Injuries were minor in a truck accident on eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway, but the crash threatened traffic problems.

News

Atlanta rapper Silento charged with driving 143 mph on I-85

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Silento, or Richard “Ricky” Lamar Hawk, faces several charges, including reckless driving and speeding.

News

James Brown mural to be officially unveiled this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Greater Augusta Arts Council and the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau are inviting the community out for an unveiling ceremony.

Coronavirus

Aiken, Burke counties making school schedule switches today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two local school districts are making changes in their learning models.

Latest News

News

In final stretch of early voting, options and numbers grow in CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
More than 2.7 million people across the Peach State have voted early, more than double the number in 2016 — and we still have all of this week to go.

News

Here’s where to cast your vote in advance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties.

News

Crews use vacuum to incarcerate ‘murder hornets’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Heavily protected crews in Washington state removed the first nest of so-called murder hornets found in the U.S.

News

Parade held to celebrate 97-year-old WWII vet’s recovery from COVID

Updated: 8 hours ago
Louis Graziano helped defeat the German’s 75 years ago, but just won a new battle against COVID-19.

News

RCSO finds reports of gunshot wound unfounded

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Richmond County Dispatch confirms they were called to East Boundary near Sandbar Ferry Road in reference to a gunshot wound.

News

Augusta apartment fire displaces 16 people

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Augusta Fire and Emergency Management reported that an apartment fire displaced 16 people early Sunday.