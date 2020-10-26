Advertisement

Dr. Jill Biden to campaign in Savannah Monday

Dr. Biden spoke with several military families Monday. Those families said the Biden’s know what it means to be a service family and our sacred obligation to those who give up their lives for this country.
Dr. Biden spoke with several military families Monday. Those families said the Biden’s know what it means to be a service family and our sacred obligation to those who give up their lives for this country.(Source: WTVM)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. Jill Biden will be making a stop in Savannah on Monday, Oct. 26.

The wife of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden will hold an event to encourage voters to cast their ballots during the last week of early voting in the Peach State. She will also be visiting Macon on Monday ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Exact details about her Savannah visit have not yet been released. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Joe Biden to campaign in Warm Springs, Ga. a week before election

Updated: 55 minutes ago
As Election Day looms closer, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping to flip traditionally red Georgia to blue for the first time since the 1992 presidential election.

News

Gas prices on the slight decline across Ga.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Georgia gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.94 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations.

News

Election updates: Top headlines CSRA and across U.S.

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 a.m. (recurring).

News

South Carolina divers carve pumpkins underwater

Updated: 3 hours ago
Artfully carving pumpkins can be tough, but these divers in South Carolina took a Halloween challenge a little deeper.

Latest News

News

Local drive brings in 1,000 pounds of food in one day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Over the weekend, volunteers helped Golden Harvest Food Bank in its mission to reduce hunger in the CSRA.

News

Here's how Hephzibah marked its 150th birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hephzibah invited the public to come out and help it mark a milestone on Saturday.

News

Truck crash causes problems on eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly and Tradesha Woodard
The injuries were minor but the traffic problems were major after a truck overturned on I-520 at Gordon Highway.

News

This roadwork could cause headaches for local drivers this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here’s a look at CSRA traffic projects drivers could deal with in the week ahead.

News

Atlanta rapper Silento charged with driving 143 mph on I-85

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Silento, or Richard “Ricky” Lamar Hawk, faces several charges, including reckless driving and speeding.

News

James Brown mural to be officially unveiled this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Greater Augusta Arts Council and the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau are inviting the community out for an unveiling ceremony.