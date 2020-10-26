Dr. Jill Biden to campaign in Savannah Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. Jill Biden will be making a stop in Savannah on Monday, Oct. 26.

The wife of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden will hold an event to encourage voters to cast their ballots during the last week of early voting in the Peach State. She will also be visiting Macon on Monday ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Exact details about her Savannah visit have not yet been released. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.