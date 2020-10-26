Advertisement

Dolphins players say they’re excited about Tua’s 1st start

Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick during Dolphins training camp
Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick during Dolphins training camp(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa’s winning personality helped the Miami Dolphins avoid any locker room backlash when he was promoted to replace popular veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Plus, Tagovailoa’s teammates believe he’s really good. Coach Brian Flores promoted Tagovailoa last week, and the Dolphins' top draft pick will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The timing of the change at quarterback was surprising because the Dolphins have won their past two games, and the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick said his demotion left him heartbroken.

Even so, players who have spoken publicly regarding the change say they’re excited about Tagovailoa becoming the starter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

CSRA playoff updates

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
GHSA softball and volleyball enters the elite 8, and SCHSL volleyball begins their volleyball playoffs. In South Carolina, only the top 2 teams in each region advanced to the playoffs.

Sports

Beckham’s season over, Browns star WR tears knee ligament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season because of a torn knee ligament. Beckham was hurt early in Sunday’s 37-34 win at Cincinnati.

Sports

NASCAR Cup playoff at Texas still on hold because of rain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The resumption of NASCAR’s Cup playoff race is still on hold because of dreary weather.

Sports

Brees’ clutch precision lifts Saints past Panthers, 27-24

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Drew Brees passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns without two top receivers and the quarterback rushed for another score to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Latest News

Sports

Lions stun Falcons 23-22 after letting Atlanta score late TD

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Matthew Stafford connected with T.J. Hockenson on an 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired and Matt Prater booted a 48-yard extra point to give the Detroit Lions a stunning 23-22 victory over Atlanta.

Sports

Several Raiders active against Bucs after time on COVID list

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Las Vegas starting offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson are active for the Raiders against Tampa Bay after spending time on the COVID-19 list this week.

Sports

Local volleyball teams eye state quarterfinals

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
Three Columbia County high school volleyball teams looked to advance to their respective state quarterfinals on Saturday.

Sports

LSU freshman Finley thrives, Tigers stop So. Carolina, 52-24

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
LSU freshman TJ Finley passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns in his college debut, Trey Palmer scored on a 93-yard kickoff return and the Tigers defeated South Carolina 52-24.

Sports

Army accepts bid to Independence Bowl

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Army has accepted a bid to play in the Independence Bowl, becoming the first team in the country to gain a spot in the postseason.

Sports

No. 25 Coastal Carolina beats Georgia Southern 28-14

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
No. 25 Coastal Carolina won its first game as a ranked team and without its starting quarterback.