Dolphins players say they’re excited about Tua’s 1st start

MIAMI (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa’s winning personality helped the Miami Dolphins avoid any locker room backlash when he was promoted to replace popular veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Plus, Tagovailoa’s teammates believe he’s really good. Coach Brian Flores promoted Tagovailoa last week, and the Dolphins' top draft pick will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The timing of the change at quarterback was surprising because the Dolphins have won their past two games, and the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick said his demotion left him heartbroken.

Even so, players who have spoken publicly regarding the change say they’re excited about Tagovailoa becoming the starter.

