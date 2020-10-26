Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Rain from Zeta looks likely later this week across the CSRA.
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry across the CSRA this evening and tonight. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy overnight with patchy dense fog developing early Tuesday morning. Winds will be calm overnight. Lows temps will get down close to 60 by early Tuesday.

Rain from Zeta looks likely later this week.
Rain from Zeta looks likely later this week.

Tuesday looks dry across the CSRA with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies during the day. Highs temperatures will be above average in the low 80s and upper 70s. Winds will be light and variable during the day as weak high pressure sits on top on the region.

Low temperatures early Wednesday are expected to be down in the mid 60s. Showers look possible Wednesday as Zeta begins to closer to the Gulf Coast. High temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances from Zeta are expected to be highest Wednesday night and during the day Thursday. Rain totals don’t look too concerning for our area at the moment, but tropical forecasts can change quickly. Severe weather looks to be our biggest concern Thursday into Thursday.

We are expecting to clear out Friday with nice fall like weather into Halloween Saturday. Highs on Friday are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Low temperatures are expected to get down in the upper 40s this weekend. Saturday looks dry, but a few showers could be possible Sunday.

