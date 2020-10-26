CSRA playoff updates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - GHSA softball and volleyball enters the elite 8, and SCHSL volleyball begins their volleyball playoffs. In South Carolina, only the top 2 teams in each region advanced to the playoffs. This means the playoffs begin with the sweet 16. Here are the remaining teams in the playoffs.
GHSA softball teams eliminated: Greenbrier, Harlem, Jefferson County. No CSRA softball teams remain.
GHSA volleyball teams eliminated: Grovetown.
GHSA elite 8 volleyball matchups:
AAAAAA
Lakeside vs. Kennesaw Mountain, October 28th time TBA
AAAAA
Greenbrier vs. McIntosh, October 27th, 5:30pm
AAA
Richmond Academy vs. Sonoraville, October 27th, 4:30pm
AA/A
Union County vs. Davidson Fine Arts, October 28th, 4:00pm
SCHSL Class Volleyball sweet 16 matchups:
AAAA
South Aiken vs. West Florence, October 27th, time TBA
May River vs. Aiken, October 27th, 6:00pm
AAA
Saluda vs. Chesnee vs. Saluda, October 27th, 6:30pm
Lake Marion vs. Silver Bluff, October 27th, time TBA
A
High Point vs. Wagener-Salley, October 27th, 6:00pm
Blackville-Hilda vs. McBee, October 27th, time TBA
Dixie vs. Ridge Spring-Monetta, October 27th, 6:00pm
Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Johnsonville, October 27th, 6:00pm
