Crews use vacuum to incarcerate ‘murder hornets’
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLAINE, Wash. - They’ve been dubbed the mascot of 2020, but the first confirmed nest of “murder hornets” in the U.S. is no more.
Over the weekend, crews in Washington state successfully removed the nest. They used a vacuum to catch the hornets.
Workers with the state Agriculture Department had spent weeks searching, trapping and using dental floss to tie tracking devices to Asian giant hornets.
The invasive species can deliver painful stings to people and spit venom, and a few of them can kill an entire honeybee hive in a few hours.
But scientists say they rarely attack humans.
No word on what they’ll do with the captive hornets yet.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.