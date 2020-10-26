Advertisement

Crews use vacuum to incarcerate ‘murder hornets’

The Washington State Department of Agriculture discovered the first nest of Asian giant hornets, also known as "murder hornets," in the U.S.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLAINE, Wash. - They’ve been dubbed the mascot of 2020, but the first confirmed nest of “murder hornets” in the U.S. is no more.

Over the weekend, crews in Washington state successfully removed the nest. They used a vacuum to catch the hornets.

Workers with the state Agriculture Department had spent weeks searching, trapping and using dental floss to tie tracking devices to Asian giant hornets.

The invasive species can deliver painful stings to people and spit venom, and a few of them can kill an entire honeybee hive in a few hours.

But scientists say they rarely attack humans.

No word on what they’ll do with the captive hornets yet.

Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Scientists in Washington state discovered the first nest earlier in the week of so-called murder hornets in the United States and worked to wipe it out Saturday morning to protect native honeybees. Workers with the state Agriculture Department spent weeks searching, trapping and using dental floss to tie tracking devices to Asian giant hornets, which can deliver painful stings to people and spit venom but are the biggest threat to honeybees that farmers depend on to pollinate crops.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

