Columbia County School District reflects on beloved transportation employee

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Responding to News 12′s questions about an employee who died, the Columbia County School District issued a statement.

William Rebeck was a longtime, faithful employee of the Columbia County School District Department of Transportation. He was well known and well loved by his students and school staff. Mr. Rebeck often expressed his love for the students he served at several schools, to include those attending North Columbia Elementary and Columbia Middle. We are grateful for his service to our school district and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.

