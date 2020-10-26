Beckham’s season over, Browns star WR tears knee ligament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season because of a torn knee ligament. Beckham was hurt early in Sunday’s 37-34 win at Cincinnati.

Beckham’s second season in Cleveland ended when his left leg buckled while running to try and make a tackle after Baker Mayfield’s first pass was intercepted.

An MRI taken Monday in Cleveland confirmed the diagnosis. On his final play of 2020, Beckham was chasing cornerback Darius Phillips down the sideline when his leg twisted awkwardly. The Browns played well without him and improved to 5-2 for the first time since 1994.

