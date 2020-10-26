Atlanta United has positive test, cancels in-person activity

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has canceled in-person activity at its training facility after one player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team says the decision to cancel in-person activity was made out of an abundance of caution.

The team says its scheduled match at Orlando City on Wednesday night is still planned.

The player’s positive result came from a Sunday test and was confirmed Monday. The team said the player is asymptomatic.

All other players and staff had negative results. The team said no players or staff have exhibited symptoms and more tests will be conducted Tuesday.

