Atlanta rapper Silento charged with driving 143 mph on I-85

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say Atlanta rapper Silento was arrested and has been accused of driving 143 mph on Interstate 85.

Silento, or Richard “Ricky” Lamar Hawk, faces several charges, including reckless driving and speeding.

A DeKalb police report says Hawk was pulled over around 3 a.m. Friday and that he initially argued with the officer about how fast he was going.

He reportedly said later he was speeding because he normally gets followed after events.

It’s unclear whether Hawk has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

The arrest comes a month after Hawk was charged with swinging a hatchet at the two strangers in Los Angeles.

