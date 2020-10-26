Advertisement

Aiken, Burke counties making school schedule switches today

School crossing with masks
School crossing with masks(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Starting today, middle and high school students on a hybrid schedule in Burke County will transition to in-person learning.

They will attend classes four days a week, Monday through Thursday. Prekindergartners through eighth-graders switching from virtual to face-to-face instruction will also go to school four days a week. Those who changed to online learning also begin today.

Across the river in South Carolina, a similar change is happening in Aiken County. Starting today, middle and high schools will return to in-person learning four days a week.

Last week, elementary school students transitioned to face-to-face instruction four days a week. The school board expects to have all students in class in person by Nov. 4.

