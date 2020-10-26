Advertisement

99-year-old woman votes for first time after surviving COVID-19

Three months shy of her 100th birthday, this woman voted for the first time! Not to mention she also survived COVID-19 and pneumonia.
By Evan Gorman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Only three months shy of her 100th birthday, a Tri-State woman participated in a task this week she had never done before. But, the road to get there was not easy.

The last few weeks have been tough on her health and even had to stay in the hospital.

The woman has had to deal with, not only one, but two infections. The second came only days after recovering from the first.

Neither would be enough to stop her from exercising her right.

At 99-years-old, Barbara Duvall has shown quite a bit of strength.

“I felt pretty good, I thought,” Barbara recalled.

She recently came down with COVID-19 which brought with it a little cough and fever, but manageable overall.

“I never did feel sick,” Barbara shared.

Only days after recovering, she caught pneumonia.

This bout was more severe. Barbara was taken to the hospital, but even still, wouldn’t let it hold her down long.

She survived it, too.

“Mom, when she came out the hospital said she sure was glad she didn’t die,” Barbara’s son, Rick explained. “She guessed that God wasn’t ready for her.”

She is feeling better now, and for the first time, filled out a ballot to cast her vote in the 2020 US Presidential Election.

“I don’t know why I never voted before,” Barbara told 14 News. “I didn’t have time, I guess, taking care of my family and my house. I was crocheting a lot, sewed a lot, and did all that kind of stuff and I let all that other pass by.”

She is now back in the nursing home where she is happy.

“I have a beautiful room and I really enjoy it,” Barbara spoke of her home.

Her family remains in forefront.

“I worship my kids,” she said.

Barbara even added a bit of humor by saying she hopes staying healthy will keep her out of the hospital.

“I said I’d never go back there again,” she stated with a straight face.

Barbara tells us she will turn 100 on January 22nd.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.

