Third fatal collision reported in two days in Orangeburg County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating its third fatal collision in two days in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say a 2010 Nissan Maxima was headed down US-176 near Woolbright Road in Orangeburg County. The sedan was traveling west when it went off the road to the right. The driver corrected and proceeded to go off the road to the left, striking a tree.

There were three people in the car. The driver was sent to an area hospital, but the front and back passenger died on scene.

The call came in at 3:22 a.m.

This is still an ongoing investigation by the SCHP.

