Advertisement

Several Raiders active against Bucs after time on COVID list

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Las Vegas starting offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson are active for the Raiders against Tampa Bay after spending time on the COVID-19 list this week.

The four linemen were sent home Wednesday because they had “high risk” contact with teammate Trent Brown before he tested positive for the coronavirus this week. They missed three practices but were able to come back after five straight days of negative tests.

Safety Johnathan Abram remains on the COVID-19 list for at least one more day and is missing the game.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Brees’ clutch precision lifts Saints past Panthers, 27-24

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Drew Brees passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns without two top receivers and the quarterback rushed for another score to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Sports

Lions stun Falcons 23-22 after letting Atlanta score late TD

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Matthew Stafford connected with T.J. Hockenson on an 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired and Matt Prater booted a 48-yard extra point to give the Detroit Lions a stunning 23-22 victory over Atlanta.

Sports

Local volleyball teams eye state quarterfinals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Three Columbia County high school volleyball teams looked to advance to their respective state quarterfinals on Saturday.

Sports

LSU freshman Finley thrives, Tigers stop So. Carolina, 52-24

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LSU freshman TJ Finley passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns in his college debut, Trey Palmer scored on a 93-yard kickoff return and the Tigers defeated South Carolina 52-24.

Latest News

Sports

Army accepts bid to Independence Bowl

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Army has accepted a bid to play in the Independence Bowl, becoming the first team in the country to gain a spot in the postseason.

Sports

No. 25 Coastal Carolina beats Georgia Southern 28-14

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
No. 25 Coastal Carolina won its first game as a ranked team and without its starting quarterback.

Sports

No. 1 Clemson wakes up late to beat Syracuse 47-21

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
No. 1 Clemson needed a second-half surge to put away pesky Syracuse 47-21 and win its 27th straight game against Atlantic Coast Conference competition.

Operation Football

Lucy C. Laney takes on T.W. Josey in what fans call an ‘inner-city Super Bowl’

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
Laney and Josey: two schools separated by less than two miles. And their rivalry goes back decades.

Sports

High school football scores, October 23rd

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
CSRA football scores from October 23rd

Sports

NCAA sanctions Jackson State for certification violations

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA has placed Jackson State’s athletic program on two years' probation with a $5,000 fine in an agreement for violating certification rules from 2014-18.