Several Raiders active against Bucs after time on COVID list

(AP) - Las Vegas starting offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson are active for the Raiders against Tampa Bay after spending time on the COVID-19 list this week.

The four linemen were sent home Wednesday because they had “high risk” contact with teammate Trent Brown before he tested positive for the coronavirus this week. They missed three practices but were able to come back after five straight days of negative tests.

Safety Johnathan Abram remains on the COVID-19 list for at least one more day and is missing the game.

