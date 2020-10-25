One dead, one injured after fatal collision in Orangeburg County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened on Cabin Road in Orangeburg County.

A 2007 Cheverolet pickup truck was on Cabin Road, near Heritage Hall Road, when the driver went off the road and hit a tree at 11:35 p.m.

The driver was transported to an area hospital. The passenger has died and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation by the SCHP.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.