No. 25 Coastal Carolina beats Georgia Southern 28-14

Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable (1) and quarterback Grayson McCall (10) celebrate after Marable scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Kieu)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — No. 25 Coastal Carolina won its first game as a ranked team and without its starting quarterback.

The Chanticleers defeated Georgia Southern 28-14 as freshman passer Grayson McCall was out with an upper body injury. Backup Fred Payton had three touchdown passes including a 24-yard scoring throw to tailback C.J. Marable in the final quarter and broke a 14-all tie.

Coastal Carolina improved to 5-0 for the first time since moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision four years ago.

