Local volleyball teams eye state quarterfinals

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Columbia County high school volleyball teams looked to advance to their respective state quarterfinals on Saturday.

Grovetown, Lakeside, and Greenbrier all played second round matches Saturday afternoon. Lakeside hosted Houston County, Greenbrier hosted Cartersville, and Grovetown was away against Lee County.

The Warriors fell in straight sets in the 6A tournament, ending the season 23-12. They also lost to Lee County in last year’s state playoffs.

Lakeside won a 5-set thriller against Houston County. The teams traded the first four sets before the Panthers took the deciding set 15-12. The Panthers, ranked 31st in the state, will play the Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs in the quarterfinals. The Mustangs come in ranked 17th in the state. Lakeside has been to the quarterfinals in each of the last two seasons, but hasn’t made it through to the semis.

Greenbrier continued their dominant season with a straight-set win over Cartersville in the 5A playoffs. The Wolfpack will now face McIntosh, the 3-time defending state champions and the top ranked team in the state. Greenbrier has been bounced in the quarterfinals in the last three years, and is looking to break that streak Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.