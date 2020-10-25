Harlem-Grovetown Road closed, accident reported
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Dispatch confirms Harlem-Grovetown Road is currently closed due to an accident that happened there.
The initial call came in at 10:24 p.m.
Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
News 12 has a reporter on the way to the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates.
