Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The front that moved through our area last night will linger throughout today and provide the chance for scattered showers. The heaviest rain occurred this morning but light showers will still be possible for the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east between3-6 mph. With the increased cloud cover and rain, highs tomorrow will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain totals through Monday are not impressive at all, expected to remain below half an inch.

Most areas look to pick up less than half an inch of rain through Monday. (WRDW)

Our pattern is expected to stay warmer than normal into early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Rain chances will be low both of these days as well.

As we continue through the week we’ll be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Zeta which has its sights set on the Gulf Coast between Louisiana and Alabama once again. We could also see some showers associated from the system by Wednesday or Thursday before we see temperatures dropping back into the 70s for your Friday and Saturday. Keep it here for updates.

TS Zeta is currently expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane and impact portions of the Gulf Coast later this week. (WRDW)

