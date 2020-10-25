Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon we saw mostly sunny skies with summer like temperatures in the mid 80s. The official high temperature recorded at Bush Field was 85°. As we continue through the night the chance for rain will be going up as a cold front moves through the region. Some heavier downpours are possible along with a rumble of thunder, severe weather isn’t to be expected.

Unfortunately, the front will linger through the day on Sunday providing the chance for scattered showers. The heaviest rain will be moved on but light showers will still be possible for the afternoon. With the increased cloud cover and rain, highs tomorrow will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain totals though Sunday range from half an inch to just over an inch for much of the region.

Potential rain totals through Sunday evening. (WRDW)

Our pattern is expected to stay warmer than normal into early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Rain chances will be low both of these days as well.

As we continue through the week we’ll be keeping an eye on the tropics TD #28 will likely increase in strength into Tropical Storm Zeta by tomorrow and we could see some showers associated from the system by Wednesday or Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

Potential track of Tropical Depression #28 as it increases strength over the next few days. (WRDW)

