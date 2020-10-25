Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Showers expected tonight through Sunday afternoon.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon we saw mostly sunny skies with summer like temperatures in the mid 80s. The official high temperature recorded at Bush Field was 85°. As we continue through the night the chance for rain will be going up as a cold front moves through the region. Some heavier downpours are possible along with a rumble of thunder, severe weather isn’t to be expected.

Unfortunately, the front will linger through the day on Sunday providing the chance for scattered showers. The heaviest rain will be moved on but light showers will still be possible for the afternoon. With the increased cloud cover and rain, highs tomorrow will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain totals though Sunday range from half an inch to just over an inch for much of the region.

Potential rain totals through Sunday evening.
Potential rain totals through Sunday evening.(WRDW)

Our pattern is expected to stay warmer than normal into early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Rain chances will be low both of these days as well.

As we continue through the week we’ll be keeping an eye on the tropics TD #28 will likely increase in strength into Tropical Storm Zeta by tomorrow and we could see some showers associated from the system by Wednesday or Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

Potential track of Tropical Depression #28 as it increases strength over the next few days.
Potential track of Tropical Depression #28 as it increases strength over the next few days.(WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Caprino

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Anthony Carpino
Patchy dense fog early Saturday. Rain expected this weekend, most likely late Saturday.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Patchy dense fog early Saturday. Rain expected this weekend, most likely late Saturday.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:01 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Isolated showers are possible the next few days, but nothing too widespread or impactful.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Isolated showers are possible the next few days, but nothing too widespread or impactful.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:49 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Isolated showers are possible the next few days, but nothing too widespread or impactful.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Isolated showers are possible the next few days, but nothing too widespread or impactful.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:12 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Watch out for patchy fog early today. Have the umbrella nearby just in case you're one of the few that sees a quick shower.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Watch out for patchy fog early Wednesday. Have the umbrella nearby Wednesday just in case you're one of the few that sees a quick shower.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:12 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Looking mostly dry across the area the next few days minus a few stray showers on Wednesday.