Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we continue through the night temperatures will be falling into the low 60s across much of the region. We can’t rule out the chance for a scattered showers through the overnight but showers that develop should remain light. Temperatures tomorrow look to stay seasonal in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy conditions.

A few light showers will be possible tonight. (WRDW)

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s though midweek but the chances of rain will be going up Wednesday and Thursday due to Tropical Storm Zeta. As of now there is still some discrepancies between a few of the models so rain totals still vary. The biggest factor for determining how much rain we get will be the path Zeta takes after making landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula, we should have a clearer idea by tomorrow evening.

Tropical Storm Zeta will likely become a hurricane by tomorrow and make landfall in Mexico. (WRDW)

Zeta now ties the record set back in 2005 for the most named storms in a hurricane season since records have been kept. There is still just about a month left in the hurricane season so additional storms aren’t out of the question. After the rain from Zeta passes we’ll be drying out and cooling down for Halloween Weekend. Temperatures will be back below average in the low 70s with overnight temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Keep it here for updates.

