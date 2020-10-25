CSRA explores alternatives to Halloween celebrations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday was a night of firsts across the CSRA. Instead of block parties and festivals, community members are seeking out trunk or treats and even zombie parades.

The Augusta Entertainment Complex participated, hosting their first-ever trunk or treat in collaboration with local businesses.

“I know that things are a little difficult during the pandemic with trick or treating, so we came up with the slogan ‘trick or treat from your seat.’ Just a safe Halloween drive-through event,” said Chris Bird, General Manager of the Augusta Entertainment Complex.

Cars lined all the way down 7th Street, awaiting to drive through and collect candy.

“I think people are ready to do things... The turn out is just a testament to that,” he said.

The Family Y of North Augusta also hosted their first trunk or treat celebration.

“We did this because we weren’t able to have our fall festival this year, so we’re— we thought about doing a socially distanced trunk or treat,” said volunteer and Family Y employee Sidney Hobbs.

Trick or treaters lined all the way down the parking lot prior to the start of the event.

“The turnout has exceeded all of my expectations,” said Hobbs.

And as the evening drew to a close, the Chastian Place neighborhood of Grovetown, Georgia celebrated the season in their own creative way-- with a zombie parade.

“Every year we’ve done a Halloween block party... Because of COVID 19 we just couldn’t do that this year, and keep our social distance,” said parade organizer Brenda Simmons, the parade organizer.

But despite all the changes, some things seem to always stay the same.

“One of my biggest concerns this year is, do we let them eat the candy on Halloween night?” said Alexis Gray, a parade attendee.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.