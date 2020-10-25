Advertisement

CSRA explores alternatives to Halloween celebrations

By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday was a night of firsts across the CSRA. Instead of block parties and festivals, community members are seeking out trunk or treats and even zombie parades.

The Augusta Entertainment Complex participated, hosting their first-ever trunk or treat in collaboration with local businesses.

“I know that things are a little difficult during the pandemic with trick or treating, so we came up with the slogan ‘trick or treat from your seat.’ Just a safe Halloween drive-through event,” said Chris Bird, General Manager of the Augusta Entertainment Complex.

Cars lined all the way down 7th Street, awaiting to drive through and collect candy.

“I think people are ready to do things... The turn out is just a testament to that,” he said.

The Family Y of North Augusta also hosted their first trunk or treat celebration.

“We did this because we weren’t able to have our fall festival this year, so we’re— we thought about doing a socially distanced trunk or treat,” said volunteer and Family Y employee Sidney Hobbs.

Trick or treaters lined all the way down the parking lot prior to the start of the event.

“The turnout has exceeded all of my expectations,” said Hobbs.

And as the evening drew to a close, the Chastian Place neighborhood of Grovetown, Georgia celebrated the season in their own creative way-- with a zombie parade.

“Every year we’ve done a Halloween block party... Because of COVID 19 we just couldn’t do that this year, and keep our social distance,” said parade organizer Brenda Simmons, the parade organizer.

But despite all the changes, some things seem to always stay the same.

“One of my biggest concerns this year is, do we let them eat the candy on Halloween night?” said Alexis Gray, a parade attendee.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harlem-Grovetown Road closed, fatal accident reported

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Columbia County Dispatch confirms Harlem-Grovetown Road is currently closed due to an accident that happened there.

News

GPS used to locate $140,000 stolen tractor trailer, suspect arrested after police chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports that a stolen tractor trailer worth more than $100,000 was recovered after a vehicle chase last week.

News

Body found in woods on Hephzibah McBean Road

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the woods at the 1400 block of Hephzibah McBean Road on Saturday.

News

Fatal collision in Orangeburg County off of Bonnette Road

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in involving a motorcycle in Orangeburg County.

Latest News

News

Parents must decide on in-person learning

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT

News

Charles B. Webster resumes appointments for visitation

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
On October 8, the Charles B. Webster Detention Center started undergoing improvements to their systems and visitation would be temporarily suspended.

News

Strangers gather to pay respects to unclaimed lives in Aiken County

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT

News

Shortage of donated blood creates critical issues for CSRA hospitals

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By William Rioux
We always hear about blood centers being low on blood, but this is another level. And now it’s starting to impact patient care.

News

Low blood supply impacting local patient care

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT

News

Protecting voters during weekend voting in Georgia

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT