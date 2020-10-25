Brees’ clutch precision lifts Saints past Panthers, 27-24

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns without two top receivers and the quarterback rushed for another score to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Panthers had driven across midfield in the final minutes when Marcus Davenport’s sack of Teddy Bridgewater led coach Matt Rhule to send out kicker Joey Slye for a 65-yard field goal attempt on fourth-and-19. The kick fell just short of the crossbar.

Former Brees backup Teddy Bridgewater passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns for Carolina.

