Augusta apartment fire displaces 16 people

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire and Emergency Management tweeted that an apartment fire displaced 16 people early Sunday morning.

They say they responded the Hal Powell Apartments on Broad Street around 2:30 a.m. All of the units were cleared out as firefighters worked to contain the fire on the 4th floor.

Augusta Fire and Emergency Management says the fourth floor of Hal Powell Apartments is currently uninhabitable. (Augusta Fire/EMA)

Fire investigators believe the blaze started from an A/C unit.

Augusta Fire/EMA says 5-7 units suffered heavy damage, and the 4th floor of the building is currently uninhabitable.

Augusta Fire and Emergency Management says the fourth floor of Hal Powell Apartments is currently uninhabitable. (Augusta Fire/EMA)

Two people were transported to the hospital for reasons unrelated to the fire, according to Augusta Fire/EMA’s tweet.

All residents, except for the 16 who live on the 4th floor, will be allowed to return to their residences. The 16 displaced people will be helped by the Red Cross.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.