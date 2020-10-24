Advertisement

Washington’s Ron Rivera on verge of final cancer treatment

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera directs his team during the first half of an NFL football game agains the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera directs his team during the first half of an NFL football game agains the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Washington coach Ron Rivera says he’ll undergo his final treatment for skin cancer Monday. Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in August.

The 58-year-old Rivera missed some practice time but no games while undergoing treatments. Doctors scheduled Rivera to receive IV fluids at halftime of games to keep him hydrated, and he said sudden fatigue and other side effects surprised him the most.

Rivera says doctors are positive about the progress he has made and believe he has a good long-term prognosis. He still has some follow-up visits, checkups and scans to do after his treatment is completed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

