Thomas has a fast start for a 65 and a 1-shot lead at Zozo
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas went from a fast finish one day to fast start the next.
It carried him to a 65 and a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. Scoring was so low that players made birdie or better one-third of the time.
Tiger Woods even got into the act. One days after he opened with a 76, Woods made eight birdies in his round of 66.
But he didn’t make up any ground on the lead and remains 12 shots behind. Thomas has a one-shot lead over Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli.
