Thomas has a fast start for a 65 and a 1-shot lead at Zozo

Justin Thomas of the US celebrates after winning the 8th hole during a singles match on the final day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Justin Thomas of the US celebrates after winning the 8th hole during a singles match on the final day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas went from a fast finish one day to fast start the next.

It carried him to a 65 and a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. Scoring was so low that players made birdie or better one-third of the time.

Tiger Woods even got into the act. One days after he opened with a 76, Woods made eight birdies in his round of 66.

But he didn’t make up any ground on the lead and remains 12 shots behind. Thomas has a one-shot lead over Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

