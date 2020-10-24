Thomas has a fast start for a 65 and a 1-shot lead at Zozo

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas went from a fast finish one day to fast start the next.

It carried him to a 65 and a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. Scoring was so low that players made birdie or better one-third of the time.

Tiger Woods even got into the act. One days after he opened with a 76, Woods made eight birdies in his round of 66.

But he didn’t make up any ground on the lead and remains 12 shots behind. Thomas has a one-shot lead over Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.