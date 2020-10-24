Saints’ Sanders on COVID reserve, Thomas out with hamstring

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders has tested positive for COVID-19 and fellow receiver Michael Thomas will miss his fifth straight game on Sunday against Carolina because of a recent hamstring injury.

Saints coach Sean Payton says the Saints as a precaution tested about 20 people who might have been near Sanders and those tests were all negative.

Sanders is coming off his best game this season with 12 catches for 122 yards in Week 5.

Thomas was the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year but has not played since Week 1 this season.

