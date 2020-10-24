Advertisement

No. 1 Clemson wakes up late to beat Syracuse 47-21

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what’s already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 Clemson needed a second-half surge to put away pesky Syracuse 47-21 and win its 27th straight game against Atlantic Coast Conference competition.

The Orange were the last league team to beat the Tigers in 2017 and threw a scare into them this time, trailing just 27-21 in the second half. But Clemson got a scoop-and-score TD by cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and two of Travis Etienne’s three rushing touchdowns over the final 17 minutes to gain control.

Trevor Lawrence threw two first-half touchdowns as Clemson started 6-0 for a sixth straight season.

