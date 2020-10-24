Advertisement

McMaster petitions SC Supreme Court to rehear SAFE Grants case

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster(WRDW)
By Jason Raven
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster has petitioned the Supreme Court of South Carolina to rehear a case that ruled his new grant program for private school tuition is unconstitutional.

On Oct. 7, the state Supreme Court struck down the Safe Access to Flexible Education Grants, or SAFE Grants.

McMaster tried to allocate $32 million of his GEER funds for the SAFE Grants program.

For background, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act created “Governor’s Emergency Education Relief,” or GEER funding, for each state.

The state Supreme Court ruled the grants are prohibited by the state constitution because they use public funds for the direct benefit of private educational institutions.

In the 33-page petition for a rehearing, the governor said the GEER funds do not qualify as state public funds.

The petition also says the ruling impacts some of the CARES Act allocations the General Assembly made earlier this year.

In September, lawmakers approved $115 million from the CARES Act to be used to reimburse local governments and independent colleges and universities in South Carolina for COVID-19 related expenses.

That money was put on hold by the Department of Administration because of the Adams v. McMaster ruling. The Department of Administration said, “Based on Admin’s internal review of the ruling and the opinion of Admin’s outside counsel, the conclusion was reached that Admin must refrain from disbursing money to private independent colleges and universities under Act 154 without further judicial direction.”

The federal government has also filed an amicus brief in support of McMaster’s petition for a rehearing in the case.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association wrote on Twitter, "PSTA sent the Governor a letter two weeks ago asking him to spend GEER money on things contained in his initial application for the money- broadband and teacher PD. It is disappointing to see him taking more time on a case he lost unanimously when the needs are so great in SC.

It is unclear if the Supreme Court of South Carolina will rehear the case at this time. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Record-breaking number of mail-in absentee ballots set to be rejected in South Carolina

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Newell
With just 11 days until Election Day, South Carolina election officials have already rejected 1,500 ballots.

News

Charles B. Webster resumes appointments for visitation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
On October 8, the Charles B. Webster Detention Center started undergoing improvements to their systems and visitation would be temporarily suspended.

Regional

Strangers attend service to remember 10 unclaimed lives in Aiken County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
A somber day in Aiken County as ten people are laid to rest at Graniteville Cemetery. All of them went unclaimed. But that didn’t stop a group of people from going and paying their respects.

News

Strangers gather to pay respects to unclaimed lives in Aiken County

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Shortage of donated blood creates critical issues for CSRA hospitals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
We always hear about blood centers being low on blood, but this is another level. And now it’s starting to impact patient care.

News

Low blood supply impacting local patient care

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Protecting voters during weekend voting in Georgia

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Deputies still on leave, suspect still in custody in Augusta shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Three deputies involved in a shooting that wounded a man are still on leave pending a district attorney’s review.

News

City of Wrens affected by active morning gas leak

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
An active gas leak affecting multiple streets in Wrens will leave some residents and businesses without natural gas services.

News

Weekend voting in Ga. as sprint to Election Day starts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
With a record-breaking early voting turnout, local election leaders expect a major turnout for weekend voting which starts Saturday.