Lucy C. Laney takes on T.W. Josey in what fans call an ‘inner-city Super Bowl’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Laney and Josey: two schools separated by less than two miles. And their rivalry goes back decades.

COVID-19 forced them to postpone their annual week one matchup this season. But they finally got the chance to face off tonight.

“The inner-city super bowl,” Laney fan Kelvin Williams said.

“The greatest rivalry in Augusta, Georgia,” Darrick Price, alum of the Laney said.

These two teams normally have faced off in November the last four years. But this year, they were set to open the season against one another.

“It’s just a lot of fun. It’s a lot of fun in our building. It’s a lot of fun with our alumni. It’s a lot of fun in the week leading up to it. We just love playing one another,” John Starr, Josey Head Coach, said.

“A lot of these kids have grandparents that went to Laney, cousins that went to Josey, so it just means a little bit more,” Coach Chris Thomas of Laney High, said.

Their week one matchup was the first game in the CSRA called off this season because of a virus outbreak.

“When they postponed it, we were kind of a little upset. But the thing is, as long as we get to play them this season,” Price said.

But they couldn’t let the rivalry go unsettled, so they rescheduled.

“Their community is behind their program. Our community obviously behind ours. They’re geared up for this game. It’s been a talked-about game since it got rescheduled,” Coach Thomas said.

The teams come in on very different paths this season as well.

Laney is just a game back in the region, looking to make a push to the playoffs. Josey is still looking for their first region win.

“Everybody hates Laney. Everybody wants to beat Laney. But you know what? When they beat us, it’s like the Super Bowl. When we beat them, it’s just another vault in the coffin,” Price said.

But in a rivalry game like this one, records go out the window. It’s all about the game.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.