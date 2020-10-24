Advertisement

In-person or online? Parents decide for the 2nd half of school year

Aiken County schools: doing whatever they can to help them out
Aiken County schools: doing whatever they can to help them out(WRDW)
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re almost halfway through the first half of the school year, and parents are prepping their kids for more changes.

Parents in multiple counties now have to decide to keep their kids virtually learning, or return them to the classroom for face-to-face.

“We’ve worked out the kinks and it feels like they’re really doing school now,” Melissa Cole, parent of two AIKEN iNNOVATE students, said.

For Columbia County high school students learning online, parents have until October 30 to decide to move them back to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.

For all AIKEN iNNOVATE parents, that window of opportunity opened today.

“I was just shocked It was so early. It’s a decision we have to make two months, more than two months, before they actually go back. And so, it’s impossible to know you know what the world is going to look like in January 25,” Cole said.

And that decision isn’t an easy one for any parent.

“I don’t know like with my high school student, what if she’s doing well right now but then she starts to struggle, but then that window is only two weeks and it closes. Then were does that leave parents?” Parent Felica Wright said.

Wright has already moved three of her children out of the online learning model because of continuous technical issues. But she says her oldest is actually thriving online.

“I would hate to pull her back face-to-face when she’s actually doing so well,” Wright said.

But for other moms, they feel that face-to-face learning is the only best option.

“What I tried virtual online for that week, but it was like she did not understand it. And she tells me I don’t do it like her teacher,” Dawun Moyer, a Richmond County parent, said.

So as the school brings more students back in, the more there is to worry about.

“In the pandemic what are us, parents suppose to do? Its either have them be at home and struggle or send them back to school and worry that they get sick. I’m just hoping for the best honestly,” Moyer said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

