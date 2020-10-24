Advertisement

High school football scores, October 23rd

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Burke County 35 Harlem 14

Cross Creek 6 Thomson 64

Richmond Academy 33 Hephzibah 26

Butler 6 Westside 17

Josey 6 Laney 18

Glenn Hills 6 Putnam County 55

Jefferson County 42 Oglethorpe County 7

Social Circle 20 Lincoln County 36

Augusta Prep 0 Creekside Christian Academy 54

Westfield 20 Briarwood 20

Brookwood 49 Edmund Burke Academy 20

Thomas Jefferson @ Piedmont Academy

Aiken 3 North Augusta 42

Estill 0 Allendale-Fairfax 41

Augusta Christian 28 Trion 21

Barnwell 28 Wade Hampton 14

Fox Creek 10 Strom Thurmond 28

McCormick 46 Ware Shoals 0

South Aiken 40 Midland Valley 7

Williston-Elko 24 Silver Bluff 52

Laurens Academy 40 Wardlaw 0

Crisp Academy 52 Westminster 14

Wagener Salley 30 Ridge Spring 8

RELATED: Lucy C. Laney takes on T.W. Josey in what fans call an ‘inner-city Super Bowl’

