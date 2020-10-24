High school football scores, October 23rd
Burke County 35 Harlem 14
Cross Creek 6 Thomson 64
Richmond Academy 33 Hephzibah 26
Butler 6 Westside 17
Josey 6 Laney 18
Glenn Hills 6 Putnam County 55
Jefferson County 42 Oglethorpe County 7
Social Circle 20 Lincoln County 36
Augusta Prep 0 Creekside Christian Academy 54
Westfield 20 Briarwood 20
Brookwood 49 Edmund Burke Academy 20
Thomas Jefferson @ Piedmont Academy
Aiken 3 North Augusta 42
Estill 0 Allendale-Fairfax 41
Augusta Christian 28 Trion 21
Barnwell 28 Wade Hampton 14
Fox Creek 10 Strom Thurmond 28
McCormick 46 Ware Shoals 0
South Aiken 40 Midland Valley 7
Williston-Elko 24 Silver Bluff 52
Laurens Academy 40 Wardlaw 0
Crisp Academy 52 Westminster 14
Wagener Salley 30 Ridge Spring 8
