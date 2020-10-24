Advertisement

GPS used to locate $140,000 stolen tractor trailer, suspect arrested after police chase

Willams is charged with two counts of grand larceny, failure to stop for a blue light, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Willams is charged with two counts of grand larceny, failure to stop for a blue light, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports that a stolen tractor trailer worth more than $100,000 was recovered after a vehicle chase last week.

The rig was originally reported stolen around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, from a residential area off North Road. Deputies say as they were responding to the victim’s home, they were told the company’s GPS system had placed the $140,000 big rig in the Shillings Bridge Road area.

Deputies say they were able to catch up with the truck as it traveled west on Shillings Bridge Road. However, the driver speed up as indicated by heavy smoke coming from the exhaust stacks, according to the incident report.

At several points, the driver of the tractor trailer swerved to block deputies as they attempted to get around and in front of the vehicle.

When the tractor trailer traveled on Dragstrip Road near North Road, officers from the sheriff’s office threw out stop strips. The truck continued on until blowing a tire a few miles later.

“This was a combination of several factors that worked together to get this tractor trailer back,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, “including the pursuit of my deputies.”

Jordan Williams, 22, has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, failure to stop for a blue light, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Williams is charged with two counts of grand larceny, failure to stop for a blue light, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Williams is charged with two counts of grand larceny, failure to stop for a blue light, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.(OCSO)

Bond was set on the Orangeburg man at $18,115 during a hearing on Friday.

The tractor trailer was found to be hauling a load of concrete worth an estimated $6,000.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body found in woods on Hephzibah McBean Road

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the woods at the 1400 block of Hephzibah McBean Road on Saturday.

News

Fatal collision in Orangeburg County off of Bonnette Road

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in involving a motorcycle in Orangeburg County.

News

Parents must decide on in-person learning

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Charles B. Webster resumes appointments for visitation

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
On October 8, the Charles B. Webster Detention Center started undergoing improvements to their systems and visitation would be temporarily suspended.

Latest News

News

Strangers gather to pay respects to unclaimed lives in Aiken County

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT

News

Shortage of donated blood creates critical issues for CSRA hospitals

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By William Rioux
We always hear about blood centers being low on blood, but this is another level. And now it’s starting to impact patient care.

News

Low blood supply impacting local patient care

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT

News

Protecting voters during weekend voting in Georgia

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT

News

Deputies still on leave, suspect still in custody in Augusta shooting

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Three deputies involved in a shooting that wounded a man are still on leave pending a district attorney’s review.

News

City of Wrens affected by active morning gas leak

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
An active gas leak affecting multiple streets in Wrens will leave some residents and businesses without natural gas services.