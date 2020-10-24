GPS used to locate $140,000 stolen tractor trailer, suspect arrested after police chase

ORANGEBURG, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports that a stolen tractor trailer worth more than $100,000 was recovered after a vehicle chase last week.

The rig was originally reported stolen around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, from a residential area off North Road. Deputies say as they were responding to the victim’s home, they were told the company’s GPS system had placed the $140,000 big rig in the Shillings Bridge Road area.

Deputies say they were able to catch up with the truck as it traveled west on Shillings Bridge Road. However, the driver speed up as indicated by heavy smoke coming from the exhaust stacks, according to the incident report.

At several points, the driver of the tractor trailer swerved to block deputies as they attempted to get around and in front of the vehicle.

When the tractor trailer traveled on Dragstrip Road near North Road, officers from the sheriff’s office threw out stop strips. The truck continued on until blowing a tire a few miles later.

“This was a combination of several factors that worked together to get this tractor trailer back,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, “including the pursuit of my deputies.”

Jordan Williams, 22, has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, failure to stop for a blue light, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Bond was set on the Orangeburg man at $18,115 during a hearing on Friday.

The tractor trailer was found to be hauling a load of concrete worth an estimated $6,000.

