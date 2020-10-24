Fatal collision in Orangeburg County off of Bonnette Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in involving a motorcycle in Orangeburg County.

at 10:52 last night, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on US-321 and a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle was coming the opposite direction. The motorcycle tried to make a left turn onto Bonnette Road and struck the pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle died. The driver of the pickup truck was transferred to the regional medical center in Orangeburg.

The investigation is ongoing by the SCHP.

