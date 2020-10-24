Falcons DE McKinley may return from injury against Lions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley may play Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing three of the last four games with a groin injury.

The Falcons are listing McKinley as questionable after he practiced on Friday for the first time this week. McKinley played only five snaps against Carolina on Oct. 11 in his only appearance since Week 2 against Dallas.

It has been a disappointing first half of the season for McKinley, a 2017 first-round draft pick. He wants to regain his form from the 2017 and 2018 seasons, when he combined for 13 sacks.

