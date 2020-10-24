Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Caprino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly dry across the CSRA this evening, but there will be the potential for a few isolated showers until around sunset. Watch out for patchy dense fog developing late tonight into early Saturday morning. Remember to use your low beams and not high beams in fog. Low temperatures will be warm for October standards and stay in the mid to low 60s.

Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Highs Saturday are expected to be in the mid to low 80s. Rain doesn’t look to be too widespread for the weekend, so I would keep outdoor plans. The front is expected to bring us highest rain chances late Saturday. Some of the showers ahead of the front could effect some of our western counties before sunset. Winds will be light out of the south less than 10 mph.

Sunday’s weather looks dry for most of the day, but there will be the potential for scattered showers as the front lingers around the region. Rain doesn’t look to be a big enough issue to cancel outdoor plans. Highs will be warm again in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be light out of the east.

Our pattern is expected to stay warmer than normal into early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Rain chances will be low on Monday.

Most of next week is trending warmer than normal with highs in the 80s. Low temperatures next week are expected to continue to be 10-15 degrees warmer than normal in the mid to low 60s. Rain chances look to get back in the forecast next week by Wednesday with highest chances Thursday.

