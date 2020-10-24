Body found in woods on Hephzibah McBean Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the woods at the 1400 block of Hephzibah McBean Road on Saturday.

The Richmond County Coroner identified the victim as 48-year-old Charles Watkins Jr.

Investigators are classifying this death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident or Watkins Jr. is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1080 or (706)821-1020.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.