Army-Navy game in December moves from Philly to West Point

(AP) - The Army-Navy football game in December has been moved from Philadelphia to West Point because of attendance limits placed on outdoor events in Pennsylvania.

By playing the game on Army’s home field in New York, the entire Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets will be able to attend.

The game is scheduled for Dec. 12. This will be the first time the Army-Navy game will be played at a home site since Army hosted the event in 1943 during World War II.

It is unlikely fans will be allowed at Michie Stadium beyond the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen.

