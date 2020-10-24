Advertisement

23XI Racing name for new Jordan NASCAR team bit of balance

Denny Hamlin smiles after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The car number for Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR team was never in question. Denny Hamlin says determining the team name and logo were a bit more of a balance.

The three-time Daytona 500 champion is partnering with Jordan on the twenty-three eleven team. Jordan’s number 23 is followed by the Roman numerals for the number 11 Hamlin has had his entire racing career. Hamlin says that logo still represents both numbers if the team has multiple cars.

Hamlin also wanted to respectful to Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 11 car.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

