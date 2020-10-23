Young leaders to collect food, funds for regional food bank

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thirty of Columbia County’s rising young leaders will join Golden Harvest Food Bank to collect food and cash donations to feed the hungry.

The collection by Youth Leadership Columbia County will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at:

Golden Harvest Food Bank warehouse, Gordon Highway and North Leg Road

Warren Baptist Church, Washington and Furys Ferry roads

Abilene Baptist Church, 3917 Washington Road

Riverwood Plantation’s Barn Pavilion

First Baptist Church of Evans, Washington and Belair roads

St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 4921 Columbia Road

You can also visit https://virtualdrive.goldenharvest.org/ccyleadership to make a donation. The goal of the effort sponsored by Murphy Auto Group is to raise $125,000 and collect 10,000 pounds of food.

