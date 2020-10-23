Advertisement

Young leaders to collect food, funds for regional food bank

Volunteers work during a recent Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.
Volunteers work during a recent Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thirty of Columbia County’s rising young leaders will join Golden Harvest Food Bank to collect food and cash donations to feed the hungry.

The collection by Youth Leadership Columbia County will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at:

  • Golden Harvest Food Bank warehouse, Gordon Highway and North Leg Road
  • Warren Baptist Church, Washington and Furys Ferry roads
  • Abilene Baptist Church, 3917 Washington Road
  • Riverwood Plantation’s Barn Pavilion
  • First Baptist Church of Evans, Washington and Belair roads
  • St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 4921 Columbia Road

You can also visit https://virtualdrive.goldenharvest.org/ccyleadership to make a donation. The goal of the effort sponsored by Murphy Auto Group is to raise $125,000 and collect 10,000 pounds of food.

