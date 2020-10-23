USC eliminates spring break for 2021, citing COVID-19 concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has revised its spring schedule and eliminated a traditional spring break, officials announced Thursday.

Instead of a weeklong break in March, the school has scheduled four days off throughout the semester, calling them “wellness days.”

The main reason for this change was an effort to keep students from traveling on spring break vacations, where they may be more likely to catch and spread COVID-19.

Officials say the move is supported by science and “allows for students and instructors to get breaks while curbing the type of extended travel that leads to increased viral spread.”

“We have all had to adapt during the pandemic, but the dedication of our faculty and students to our core mission of teaching and learning remains strong,” said UofSC Provost William Tate. “These changes will ensure we can offer students the rigorous, engaged education they have come to expect while further mitigating the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to communities around the globe.”

Here’s the full spring semester schedule:

Classes begin -- Jan. 11, Monday

Martin Luther King Day Holiday -- Jan. 18, Monday

Last day to change/drop a course without a grade of W being recorded (Part of Term 30) -- Jan 19, Tuesday

Presidents Day holiday -- Feb. 15, Monday

Wellness holiday -- Feb. 25, Thursday

Wellness holiday -- March 12, Friday

Last day to apply for May graduation -- Feb. 15, Monday

Last day to drop a course or withdraw without a grade of WF being recorded (Part of Term 30) -- March 27, Saturday

Wellness holiday -- March 30, Tuesday

Wellness holiday -- April 21, Wednesday

Last day of classes -- April 26, Monday

Reading Day -- April 27, Tuesday

Final examinations (including exams on Saturday) -- April 28 to May 5, Wed to Wed

Commencement exercises in Columbia -- May 7 to 8, Friday to Saturday

