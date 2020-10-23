Thomson police chief leaving role for job in DeKalb County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson’s chief of police is saying goodbye to the CSRA.

Chief Anson Evans submitted his resignation earlier this week.

His official last day in office is Nov. 2, but he’s not leaving law enforcement.

He’s accepted a position with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Once Evans officially leaves Assistant Chief E.J. Bess will take over until an interim police chief is named.

