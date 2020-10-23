Advertisement

‘This is all we have left’ Shepeard Blood Center in desperate need for donors

Shepeard Community Blood Center is currently experiencing a historic blood shortage. The photo above is all they have left.
Shepeard Community Blood Center is currently experiencing a historic blood shortage. The photo above is all they have left.(Source:)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is experiencing a historic blood shortage that could negatively impact patient care at hospitals in the CSRA.

Due to this shortage, the center is in critical need of all blood types, especially O Positive and O Negative. The center says, there is simply no blood on Shepeard’s shelves to send to local hospitals.

And the blood shortage is a nationwide issue, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the severity of this shortage, Shepeard cannot call on other blood centers for help. As schools and businesses have remained closed in the CSRA, Shepeard has experienced dozens of cancelled blood drives. Fewer blood drives means decreased donors and donations.

Shepeard’s blood supply is supported strictly by the donations of volunteer blood donors. And Shepeard needs donors now more than ever before.

To be a donor:

Donors must be in good general health.

Weigh at least 110 pounds

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate.

Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

Call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 if you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment.

See below a flyer from the Shepeard Blood Center for an upcoming blood donation event:

