Strangers attend service to remember 10 unclaimed lives in Aiken County

By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a somber day in Aiken County as 10 people were laid to rest at Graniteville Cemetery. All of them went unclaimed, but that didn’t stop a group of people from going and paying their respects.

They said it just felt like the right thing to do.

Some passed away way back in the spring of 2019. Now they’re getting a headstone, a final resting place, and a memorial service attended by people.

Even they are complete strangers. “I didn’t know them. I don’t know them.”

It was a day to celebrate the life of 10 people, who were not afforded a proper funeral or whose families never claimed their bodies.

“I’ve been coming for years. I may have missed a year or two. As long as I know about it, I try to come here,” Richard Garcia, Pauper Burial Attendee, said.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office holds this service every year, to say a prayer to memorialize people who otherwise would have been forgotten.

“No one should just be buried alone, and there’s no acknowledgment of anything. I don’t know anyone that was being buried here today. But I just feel like they shouldn’t be buried here alone,” Garcia said.

Though their lives and deaths are shrouded in mystery, people in the community still came to pay their respects.

“You know, you look at names, and I was looking at their little stones, I’m like, ‘I wonder what happened? I wonder what happened? What was the situation?’ You know. Because you don’t know, we don’t know. But their lives were important,” attendee Susan French said.

And if their families come forward.

“We can let them know that person was laid to rest in a proper and dignified manner. And where that person was laid to rest at,” Darryl Ables, the Aiken County Coroner, said.

Though attendees don’t know what their lives were like, where they worked, where they lived, or and who they loved, we know for certain they weren’t sent off alone.

The coroner’s office says they host the event yearly, usually in the spring. They say this year it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

