Richmond County schools investigate racial bullying claims

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is investigating after a mother claims her daughter was bullied because of her race.

In a Facebook Live, Ebony Davis says her daughter was called racially insensitive names by students at Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School.

“… My daughter is f****** beautiful. beautiful. Ain’t nothing wrong with her ...” She says in the video, which now has more than 8,000 views. Davis can also be heard making claims against the school.

The district says administrators will investigate and follow the code of student conduct and discipline.

